Funerals and pending funerals for Thursday, May 7, 2020

Today
No services scheduled
Tomorrow
Thomas C. DeRudder, 10 a.m., www.RaffertyFunerals.com or live-stream on facebook.
Pending
Richard A. Bertram, 92, of Bettendorf, Iowa, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at his residence. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf, Iowa.
Mary Ann Downing, 93, of Moline, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Centennial Rehab & Healthcare, Moline. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Virginia L. King, 85, of Davenport, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Doris Lindquist, 91, of Andover, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Dorothy L. Morgan, 54, of Davenport, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Good Samariton, Davenport. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Pauline E. Perreault, 88, of Davenport, Iowa, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary.
