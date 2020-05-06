Funerals and pending funerals for Thursday, May 7, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Today

No services scheduled

Tomorrow

Thomas C. DeRudder, 10 a.m., www.RaffertyFunerals.com or live-stream on facebook.

Pending

Richard A. Bertram, 92, of Bettendorf, Iowa, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at his residence. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf, Iowa.

Mary Ann Downing, 93, of Moline, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Centennial Rehab & Healthcare, Moline. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Virginia L. King, 85, of Davenport, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Doris Lindquist, 91, of Andover, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Dorothy L. Morgan, 54, of Davenport, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Good Samariton, Davenport. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Pauline E. Perreault, 88, of Davenport, Iowa, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary.