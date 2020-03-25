Funerals and pending funerals for Thursday, March 26, 2020
Funerals and pending funerals for Thursday, March 26, 2020

TODAY

None

TOMORROW

Henrietta F. Anast, noon, www.RaffertyFunerals.com or livestream on facebook.

Dr. Julio A. Ramos, 10 a.m., Live stream at www.vandemorefuneralhome.com

PENDING

Clifford “Cliff” M. Congdon, 69, of Moline, died March 25, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.

Sonia Grafton, 85, of Milan, died March 25, 2020, at Avonlea Cottage, Milan. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Orion.

Dr. J.P. Johnston, 93, of Rock Island, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at Friendship Manor Care, Rock Island. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary & Crematory, Davenport.

Richard Kintigh, 79, of Geneseo, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Allure of Geneseo. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.

Eric S. Larson, 45, of Rock Island, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Jeanene O. Larson, 87, formerly of Port Byron, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline. Arrangements: Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron.

Lorraine C. Reasoner, 84, of South Field, Mich., formerly of Rock Island, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Evergreen Health and Living, South Field, Mich. Arrangements are pending at this time.

William R. “Bob” Reynolds, 77, of Bettendorf, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in ManorCare, Davenport. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Diana L. Ross, 72, of Davenport, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

John VanDeWoestyne, 66, of Geneseo, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.

