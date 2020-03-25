Funerals and pending funerals for Thursday, March 26, 2020

TODAY

None

TOMORROW

Henrietta F. Anast, noon, www.RaffertyFunerals.com or livestream on facebook.

Dr. Julio A. Ramos, 10 a.m., Live stream at www.vandemorefuneralhome.com

PENDING

Clifford “Cliff” M. Congdon, 69, of Moline, died March 25, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.

Sonia Grafton, 85, of Milan, died March 25, 2020, at Avonlea Cottage, Milan. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Orion.

Dr. J.P. Johnston, 93, of Rock Island, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at Friendship Manor Care, Rock Island. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary & Crematory, Davenport.

Richard Kintigh, 79, of Geneseo, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Allure of Geneseo. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.

Eric S. Larson, 45, of Rock Island, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.