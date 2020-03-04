Funerals and pending funerals for Thursday, March 5, 2020

TODAY
Roger D. Neely Sr., 1 p.m., Progressive Baptist Church, Davenport.
Howard Lee McKellip, 11 a.m., Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul.
William J. “Bill” O'Donnell, 10 a.m., Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
TOMORROW
You have free articles remaining.
Betty L. Demps, 11 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Collette L. Lilly, 11 a.m., Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron..
Fay Louise Pettie, 1:30 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Rosemary E. Schieferdecker, 11 a.m., Cambridge United Methodist Church.
Thomas Earl Williams, 10 a.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.
PENDING
Ruth D. Denekas, 90, of Davenport, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary and Crematory, Davenport.