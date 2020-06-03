Funerals and pending funerals for Thursday, June 4, 2020

Today
No services scheduled
Tomorrow
Paul T. “Tall Paul” “Wally” Engstrom, 1 p.m., Hurd-Hendricks Funeral Homes & Crematory, Knoxville.
Raymond F. Hart, 12:15 p.m., https://www.facebook.com/Van-Hoe-Funeral-Home-161227290568289
Richard J. Leonard Sr., 11 a.m., Speer Funeral Home, Aledo
Timon “Tido” (Mack-Benjis) Mayfield, noon, Word of Life Church, Rock Island.
Pending
Danny Baraks, 71, of Moline, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Dolores Marie Barker, 84, of Moline, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Lois J. Nixon, 87, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Silver Cross Pavilion at Friendship Manor, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
