Funerals and pending funerals for Thursday, June 4, 2020
View Comments

Funerals and pending funerals for Thursday, June 4, 2020

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Today

No services scheduled

Tomorrow

Paul T. “Tall Paul” “Wally” Engstrom, 1 p.m., Hurd-Hendricks Funeral Homes & Crematory, Knoxville.

Raymond F. Hart, 12:15 p.m., https://www.facebook.com/Van-Hoe-Funeral-Home-161227290568289

Richard J. Leonard Sr., 11 a.m., Speer Funeral Home, Aledo

Timon “Tido” (Mack-Benjis) Mayfield, noon, Word of Life Church, Rock Island.

Pending

Danny Baraks, 71, of Moline, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Dolores Marie Barker, 84, of Moline, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.

Lois J. Nixon, 87, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Silver Cross Pavilion at Friendship Manor, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News