Funerals and pending funerals for Thursday, July 9, 2020
Funerals and pending funerals for Thursday, July 9, 2020

Today

Mary E. Baker, 6 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Tomorrow

Ronald A Foley, 11 a.m., on Ron's obituary page at www.esterdahl.com.

Lyle R. Peterson, 1 p.m., Faith Baptist Church, Geneseo.

Pending

Shirlie R. Glancy, 86, of Silvis, formerly of Milan, died Wednesday, July 9, 2020, at New Perspectives, Silvis. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Nancy W. Meko, 88, of Moline, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at her daughter's home, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

