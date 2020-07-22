Funerals and pending funerals for Thursday, July 23, 2020
  • Updated
Today

Mary Ann Quin, 10 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church, Silvis.

Tomorrow

Tony M. Carr, 2 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Jillian G. Clark, 2 p.m., Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, Moline.

Virginia M. Gardner, 1 p.m., Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Geneseo.

Connie Mattecheck, 10 a.m., Christ the King Church, Moline.

Alvin Spencer, 10:45 a.m, www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream.

Bette L. Williams, 11 a.m., RLDS Cemetery rural Buffalo Prairie, Ill.

Pending

Robert William "Bill" Aiken Jr., 68, of DeWitt, Iowa, died Monday, July 20, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.

Morris “Ray” Jenkins Jr., 50, East Moline, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.

Mary Ann (Kloss) Morhardt, 54, of Elizabeth, died Friday, July 17, 2020. Arrangements: Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Law-Jones Funeral Home, Elizabeth.

William “Bill” Lee Schneider, 87, of Savanna, died Wednesday, June 22, 2020, in his home. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home, Mount Carroll.

Loren A. Wakeman, 72, of Bettendorf, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary and Crematory.

