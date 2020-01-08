Funerals and pending funerals for Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020

TODAY
Richard Lawrence “Dick” Brandt, 10a.m., McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.
Mary Ann Williams, 10:30 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moline.
TOMORROW
Jack M. Barnett, 10:30 a.m., Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.
Mary Lou Frey, 11 a.m., Bethel Church, Rock Island.
Colonel William T. Green, 10 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Thomas A. Guzzo Sr., 9:30 a.m., Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island.
Anna M. Lawrence, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island.
You have free articles remaining.
William J. Mathias, 10 a.m., Schroder Mortuary, Silvis.
Margaret E. “Margo” Neubauer, 2 p.m., Schroder Mortuary, Colona.
PENDING
Helen (Kehoe) Christopher, 100, of Davenport, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at the Kahl Home, Davenport. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
Pamela Gonzales, 72, of Kingman, Ariz,, formerly of East Moline, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center, Sun City West, Ariz. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.
Archie Johnson, 72, of Davenport, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Orr's Mortuary, Rock Island.
Virginia M. Padesky, 91, of Moline, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Avonlea Cottage, Milan. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
William A. Rockstroh, 80, of Geneseo, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Kahl Home, Davenport. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo.
Robert D. Stancomb, 78, of Alpha, formerly of Knoxville, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home, Alpha.
James W Stewart, 82, of Moline, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Illini Restorative Care, Silvis. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.
Richard T. Veberg, 82, of Moline, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at UnityPoint Health–Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.