Funerals and pending funerals for Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020

TODAY
Richard Paul Hewitt, 11 a.m., St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline.
Brenda L. Johanson, 1 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Velda M. Jones, 11:15 a.m., Sacred Heart Church, Moline.
Ana Maria Lopez, 10:30 a.m., St. Andrew Catholic Church, Rock Falls.
Gwendolyn L. Minch, 11:30 a.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.
Margaret S. Ostrand, 10:30 a.m., Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Moline.
Sherri Evins Stowe, 11 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Juanita J. Wheeler, 11 a.m., New Life Baptist Church, Davenport.
TOMORROW
Helen Boyer, 1 p.m., Speer Funeral Home, Aledo.
Joy D. Davis, 12:30 p.m., Knox Chapel of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, Rock Island.
Zofia Kasal, 1 p.m., St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline.
George Cyriel Lambrecht, 10 a.m., Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Silvis.
Myrtis Lucille McClure, 10:30 a.m., Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron.
Mildred T. “Millie” Meersman, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Church, Moline.
Dennis Miner, 10 a.m., Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Moline.
Kirby M. Platter, 1 p.m., St. Pius X Church, Rock Island.
Barbara Jean Salanoa, 1 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Judith A. Schomburg, 10 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Taylor Ridge.
Archie Lee Spann Jr., 11 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
PENDING
Rosalie E. Creglow, 88, of Kewanee, formerly of Galva, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Toulon Rehabilitation & Health Care Center. Arrangements: Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services.
Donna L. Farmer, 84 of Viola, died Wednesday, Jan. 14, at Mercer Manor, Aledo. Arrangements: Speer Funeral Home, Aledo.