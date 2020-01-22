Funerals and pending funerals for Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020

TODAY
Cheryl M. Edwards-Beers, 11 a.m., Northcrest Calvary Baptist Church, Moline.
Kayla Rose Marie Blair, 1 p.m., Schroder Mortuary, Colona.
Bonnie Louise Martin, 11 a.m., Gaines Chapel AME Church, East Moline.
Tony Tharp, 2 p.m., First Christian Church, Keithsburg.
Vera Margaret (Schuneman) Tuttle, 11 a.m., Osco Community Church, Osco.
Willie L. Watson, 3 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
TOMORROW
Joanne DeVrieze, 10 a.m., Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Silvis.
Alma M. Johnson, 11:30 a.m., Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, Moline.
Ida “Lori” Kieffer, 1 p.m., Schroder Mortuary, Silvis.
Nancy J. Lyford, 10:30 a.m., Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo.
Brenda Marie Ott, 2 p.m., Aledo Cemetery.
Darla A. Underwood, 11 a.m., Augustana Lutheran Church, Andover.
Michael R. VanEarwage, 10 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Martha J. West, 11 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Carol A. Yuris, 11 a.m., Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island.
PENDING
John O. “Jack” Bateman, 94, of Rock Island, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Hillcrest Home, Geneseo. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Donald J. Bengtson, 92, formerly of Cambridge, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Hillcrest Home, Geneseo. Arrangements: Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Cambridge.
Dale B. Brahm, 73, of East Moline, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Patsy R. Immesoete, 76, of East Moline, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Kimberly Lynn Ladewig-Ganzer, 46, of Moline, formerly of Orion, died Tuesday, Jan. 21,2020, at her home. Arrangements; Kirk, Huggins & Esterdahl Funeral Home, Ltd., Orion.
Lawrence D. Raasch, 82, of East Moline, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Gulf Shores, Ala. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Thomas F. Railsback, 87, formerly of Moline, longtime U.S. Congressman, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Mesa, Ariz. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Linda Noblet-Smith, 76, of East Moline, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Luella Zanetello, 92, of Colona, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.