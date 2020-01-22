Funerals and pending funerals for Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020

Michael R. VanEarwage, 10 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Martha J. West, 11 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Carol A. Yuris, 11 a.m., Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island.

PENDING

John O. “Jack” Bateman, 94, of Rock Island, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Hillcrest Home, Geneseo. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Donald J. Bengtson, 92, formerly of Cambridge, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Hillcrest Home, Geneseo. Arrangements: Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Cambridge.

Dale B. Brahm, 73, of East Moline, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Patsy R. Immesoete, 76, of East Moline, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Kimberly Lynn Ladewig-Ganzer, 46, of Moline, formerly of Orion, died Tuesday, Jan. 21,2020, at her home. Arrangements; Kirk, Huggins & Esterdahl Funeral Home, Ltd., Orion.