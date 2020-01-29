Funerals and pending funerals for Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020

TODAY
Victor J. Dubina, 10 a.m., St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Peoria.
Beverley "Bev" Jean (Mrs. Charles) Kleiber, 11 a.m., Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt, Iowa.
TOMORROW
Dale B. Brahm, 11 a.m., Homewood Evangelical Free Church, Moline.
Nancy Louise Burkhart, 1 p.m., St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island.
You have free articles remaining.
Kristine “Kris” Taylor, 10:30 a.m., Speer Funeral Home, Aledo.
PENDING
Robin Lee Carden, 55, of Moline, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.
Mary L. Carson, 102, of Moline, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at her daughter's home, Moline. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Evangeline “Von” Lillios, 93, of Bettendorf, formerly of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the Josie P. Harbor Hospice House, Omaha, Neb. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Patricia A. "Patty" Smith, 62, of Milan, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline.
Claudette M. Sullivan, 61, of Davenport, formerly of Silvis, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.