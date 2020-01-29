Funerals and pending funerals for Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
View Comments

Funerals and pending funerals for Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY

Victor J. Dubina, 10 a.m., St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Peoria.

Beverley "Bev" Jean (Mrs. Charles) Kleiber, 11 a.m., Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt, Iowa.

TOMORROW

Dale B. Brahm, 11 a.m., Homewood Evangelical Free Church, Moline.

Nancy Louise Burkhart, 1 p.m., St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island.

Kristine “Kris” Taylor, 10:30 a.m., Speer Funeral Home, Aledo.

PENDING

Robin Lee Carden, 55, of Moline, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.

Mary L. Carson, 102, of Moline, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at her daughter's home, Moline. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Evangeline “Von” Lillios, 93, of Bettendorf, formerly of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the Josie P. Harbor Hospice House, Omaha, Neb. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Patricia A. "Patty" Smith, 62, of Milan, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline.

Claudette M. Sullivan, 61, of Davenport, formerly of Silvis, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News