Funerals and pending funerals for Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019

TODAY
Rebecca J. “Becky” Gernant, 7 p.m., Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory-Geneseo.
Tomorrow
Wayne E. Crider, 1 p.m., Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline.
Glenda “Sue” Downing, 10 a.m., Schroder Mortuary, Silvis.
CPO Donald W. Ferns, USN (Ret), 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, Coal Valley.
John S. Leithner, 11 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Mary L. Martinez, 10 a.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.
Rosalee Rogers, 11 a.m., Trimble Funeral Home and Crematory, Moline.
PENDING
Willie Bragg Jr., 58, of Rock Island, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at UnityPoint Health–Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Jesse Grady, 81, formerly of Rock Island, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Trellis Supportive Care, Winston-Salem, N.C.. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Conrad Locander, 83, of Moline, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in ManorCare-Locust, Davenport. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Gordon L. Minnaert, 65, of Sheffield, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Sheffield.
Dwight Turkle, 75, of Bettendorf, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in ManorCare-Locust, Davenport. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
John P. Vershaw, 79, of Moline, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.