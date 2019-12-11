Funerals and pending funerals for Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019

TODAY
M. Geneva Carson, 11 a.m., The Knox Chapel of Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Delores M. DuPrey, 10 a.m., Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Silvis.
Dale J. Hamerlinck, 10 a.m., St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan.
Janice K. Johnson, 1 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Tina L. Johnson, 10 a.m., Dennison Funeral Home, Viola.
Sharon Ann (Miller) Neal, 6:30 p.m., St. Anthony Catholic Church, Matherville.
Jean M. Wagle, 6 p.m., Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory - Geneseo Chapel.
TOMORROW
Kenny A. Anderson, 1:30 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Mary Lee Anderson, 11 a.m., Messiah Lutheran Church, Galva.
George L. Attig Jr., 10 a.m., Speer Funeral Home, Aledo.
Jeff M. Borkgren, 1 p.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, East Moline.
Norma Jean Downing, noon, Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Bertice J. Freeman, 1:30 p.m., Rock Island National Cemetery.
Lorraine May Harriman, 11 a.m., Rio Presbyterian Church.
Dennis L. Hutton, 10 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Jimmy Lynn Kerr, 3 p.m., House of the Lord Church, East Moline.
Sister Irene Krogmeier, O.S.B., 10:30 a.m., St. Mary Monastery, Rock Island.
Marilyn E. Thompson, noon, Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Sadie C. Tomich, 11:30 a.m., Schroder Mortuary, Silvis.
Evonna Wallace, 10 a.m., Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Silvis.
PENDING
Doris J. Pecoraro, 92, of Davenport, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at The Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary, Davenport.
Barbara A. Smith, 80, of Moline, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Overlook Village, Moline. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd.
Maureen Sullivan, of Moline, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Catherine J. Thompson, 89, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Generations in Rock Island. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd.