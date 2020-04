Funerals and pending funerals for Thursday, April 9, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TODAY

None

TOMORROW

George B. Storm, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live.

Edwin A. Stout, at 11 a.m., www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream.

PENDING

Arlene Abbott, 94, formerly of East Moline, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in ManorCare Utica Ridge, Davenport. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Keith W. Blum, 42, of Bettendorf, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.

Linda C. Knapper, 72, of Donahue, Iowa, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at her residence. Arrangements: Chambers Funeral Home, Eldridge, Iowa.

Melissa D. McDanel, 50, of Colona, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron.

Robert H. VenHorst, 75, of Bettendorf, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at his residence. Arrangements: Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service, Davenport.