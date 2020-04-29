Funerals and pending funerals for Thursday, April 30, 2020

Today
Mary Ann Schmidt, noon, Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.
Tomorrow
Jeanne A. Hartzell, noon, www.RaffertyFunerals.com or live-stream on facebook.
Pending
Evelyn Anderson, 91, of Galva, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Betty's Garden, Kewanee. Arrangements: Speer Funeral Home, Aledo.
Charles J. Baker, 73, of Silvis, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Jean A. Bertram, 87, of Bettendorf, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at her residence. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.
Helen V. Fant, 100, of Moline, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at her daughter's home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Gary D. Gray, 77, of Mount Carroll, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, in the comfort of his home “on the ridge." Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.
Diana S. Johnson, 31, of Rock Island, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Mary L. Kraklio, 78, of DeWitt, Iowa, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at her son's home, Wheatland, Iowa. Arrangements: Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service, Davenport.
Susan L. Miller, 76, of rural East Moline, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron.
Richard E. Phipps, 63, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Andover at the home of his sister. Arrangements: Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Cambridge.
Terry M. Schmacht, 71, of Silvis, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Clyde “Sam” Semrow, 96, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.
Ernesto Soto, 60, of East Moline, passed away, Monday, April 27, 2020, at Centennial Rehab and Healthcare. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
David E. Wright, 58, of Davenport, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
