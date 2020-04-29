Funerals and pending funerals for Thursday, April 30, 2020

Mary L. Kraklio, 78, of DeWitt, Iowa, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at her son's home, Wheatland, Iowa. Arrangements: Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service, Davenport.

Susan L. Miller, 76, of rural East Moline, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron.

Richard E. Phipps, 63, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Andover at the home of his sister. Arrangements: Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Cambridge.

Terry M. Schmacht, 71, of Silvis, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Clyde “Sam” Semrow, 96, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.

Ernesto Soto, 60, of East Moline, passed away, Monday, April 27, 2020, at Centennial Rehab and Healthcare. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

David E. Wright, 58, of Davenport, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.