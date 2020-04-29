Funerals and pending funerals for Thursday, April 30, 2020
View Comments

Funerals and pending funerals for Thursday, April 30, 2020

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Today

Mary Ann Schmidt, noon, Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.

Tomorrow

Jeanne A. Hartzell, noon, www.RaffertyFunerals.com or live-stream on facebook.

Pending

Evelyn Anderson, 91, of Galva, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Betty's Garden, Kewanee. Arrangements: Speer Funeral Home, Aledo.

Charles J. Baker, 73, of Silvis, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Jean A. Bertram, 87, of Bettendorf, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at her residence. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.

Helen V. Fant, 100, of Moline, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at her daughter's home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Gary D. Gray, 77, of Mount Carroll, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, in the comfort of his home “on the ridge." Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.

Diana S. Johnson, 31, of Rock Island, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Mary L. Kraklio, 78, of DeWitt, Iowa, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at her son's home, Wheatland, Iowa. Arrangements: Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service, Davenport.

Susan L. Miller, 76, of rural East Moline, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron.

Richard E. Phipps, 63, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Andover at the home of his sister. Arrangements: Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Cambridge.

Terry M. Schmacht, 71, of Silvis, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Clyde “Sam” Semrow, 96, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.

Ernesto Soto, 60, of East Moline, passed away, Monday, April 27, 2020, at Centennial Rehab and Healthcare. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

David E. Wright, 58, of Davenport, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News