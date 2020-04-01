Funerals and pending funerals for Thursday, April 2, 2020

TODAY
Angela “Angie” L. Lommell, 11 a.m., Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island.
TOMORROW
Betty Ann Lewis, 11 a.m., Rock Island Memorial Cemetery.
Christa M. Ziemer, 10 a.m., www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream.
PENDING
Amal Abdelkarim Adris, 56, of East Moline, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Marlin G. Allchin, 86, of Muscatine, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary and Crematory, Davenport.
Jeffrey Alan Carlson, 61, of Moline died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Lucille M. Dickman, 99, of Savanna, died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Allure Nursing Home, in Mount Carroll. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.
Nancy J. Miller, 71, of Moline, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Karen Sue Parry, 73, of Rock Island, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Allure of Geneseo. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Jeannine M. Zmuda, 86, of East Moline, died Monday, March 30, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Peoria. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.
