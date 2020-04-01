Funerals and pending funerals for Thursday, April 2, 2020

TODAY

Angela “Angie” L. Lommell, 11 a.m., Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island.

TOMORROW

Betty Ann Lewis, 11 a.m., Rock Island Memorial Cemetery.

Christa M. Ziemer, 10 a.m., www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream.

PENDING

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Amal Abdelkarim Adris, 56, of East Moline, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Marlin G. Allchin, 86, of Muscatine, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary and Crematory, Davenport.

Jeffrey Alan Carlson, 61, of Moline died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Lucille M. Dickman, 99, of Savanna, died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Allure Nursing Home, in Mount Carroll. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.

Nancy J. Miller, 71, of Moline, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.