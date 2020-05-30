Funerals and pending funerals for Sunday, May 31, 2020
Funerals and pending funerals for Sunday, May 31, 2020

Today

No services scheduled

Tomorrow

Donald Eugene “Gene” Dye, 11:30 a.m., Fenton Cemetery, Fenton.

Sister Rosemary Murphy, O.S.B., 10:30 a.m., St. Mary Monastery, and livestreamed by the monastery.

Pending

Joanne I. Abbatte, 74, of Bettendorf, died Saturday, May 30, 2020, I Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Vivian H. Conklin, 92, of Davenport, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at Country Manor, Davenport. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.

Sylvia Garrett, 66, of Colona, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at Aspen Rehabilitation and Health Care. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.

William C. Ives, 87, of Chapel Hill, N.C., died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Carolina Meadows, Chapel Hill. Arrangements: Fippinger Funeral Home, Aledo.

Rosie Morrow, 63, of Milan, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Mark Whitney “Whit” Tague, 67, of Davenport, died Thursday, May 28, 2020. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

