Funerals and pending funerals for Sunday, May 31, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today

No services scheduled

Tomorrow

Donald Eugene “Gene” Dye, 11:30 a.m., Fenton Cemetery, Fenton.

Sister Rosemary Murphy, O.S.B., 10:30 a.m., St. Mary Monastery, and livestreamed by the monastery.

Pending

Joanne I. Abbatte, 74, of Bettendorf, died Saturday, May 30, 2020, I Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Vivian H. Conklin, 92, of Davenport, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at Country Manor, Davenport. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.

Sylvia Garrett, 66, of Colona, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at Aspen Rehabilitation and Health Care. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.

William C. Ives, 87, of Chapel Hill, N.C., died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Carolina Meadows, Chapel Hill. Arrangements: Fippinger Funeral Home, Aledo.