Funerals and pending funerals for Sunday, May 31, 2020

Today
No services scheduled
Tomorrow
Donald Eugene “Gene” Dye, 11:30 a.m., Fenton Cemetery, Fenton.
Sister Rosemary Murphy, O.S.B., 10:30 a.m., St. Mary Monastery, and livestreamed by the monastery.
Pending
Joanne I. Abbatte, 74, of Bettendorf, died Saturday, May 30, 2020, I Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Vivian H. Conklin, 92, of Davenport, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at Country Manor, Davenport. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.
Sylvia Garrett, 66, of Colona, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at Aspen Rehabilitation and Health Care. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.
William C. Ives, 87, of Chapel Hill, N.C., died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Carolina Meadows, Chapel Hill. Arrangements: Fippinger Funeral Home, Aledo.
Rosie Morrow, 63, of Milan, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Mark Whitney “Whit” Tague, 67, of Davenport, died Thursday, May 28, 2020. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
