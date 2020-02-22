Funerals and pending funerals for Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
TODAY

None

TOMORROW

Virginia C. Caudill, 1 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Leah C. Danielson, 11 a.m., The Knox Chapel of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Jerry L. Franklin, 6 p.m., Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.

Keith A. Linden, 11 a.m., Mary Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Orion.

Floyd “Shortie” Miller, 10:30 a.m., Schroder Mortuary, Silvis.

PENDING

Richard A. Gass, 61, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Herman-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.

Lawrence E. Gulley, 83, of Rock Island, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

