Funerals and pending funerals for Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020

Today

Carroll J. Powell, 2 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Tomorrow

Lee C. Johnson, 10:30 a.m., St. John Lutheran Church, Edford Township.

Pending

Amie Cole, of Davenport, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Orr's Mortuary, Rock Island.

Ronald Griffin, 78, of Milan, passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Jesse A. Ingalls, 25, of Davenport, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.

Marjorie J. Myers, 88, of Rock Island, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.