Funerals and pending funerals for Saturday, May 30, 2020

Today
George D. Reed Sr., graveside drive-by, 10 a.m., Saturday, May 30, Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.
James H. "Jim" Sparks, 2 p.m., Rosedale Cemetery, Cambridge.
Marion Lloyd Taulbee, 11:30 a.m., https://www.facebook.com/Van-Hoe-Funeral-Home-161227290568289
Tomorrow
No services scheduled
Pending
Bienvenido "Ben" A. Arboleda Jr., 67, of Rock Island, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Opal M. Cassatt, 93, of Freeport, Ill., formerly of Davenport, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the Liberty Village Nursing Home, Freeport, Ill. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary and Crematory, Davenport.
James William “Bill” Dale, 85, of Rock Island, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Silver Cross, Rock Island. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Kenneth W. “Twister” Helmers, 77, of Moline, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at his daughter's home, Milan. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Leoba “Lee” Kinney, 94, of Moline, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Willa Jean Simpson, 89, of Davenport, died Thursday, May 28, 2020. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary and Crematory, Davenport.
Mark W. Tague, 67, of Davenport, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Generations of Rock Island, Rock Island. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Angela Terronez, 95, of Silvis, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at Bettendorf Health Care Center. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
