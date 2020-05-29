Funerals and pending funerals for Saturday, May 30, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Today

George D. Reed Sr., graveside drive-by, 10 a.m., Saturday, May 30, Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.

James H. "Jim" Sparks, 2 p.m., Rosedale Cemetery, Cambridge.

Marion Lloyd Taulbee, 11:30 a.m., https://www.facebook.com/Van-Hoe-Funeral-Home-161227290568289

Tomorrow

No services scheduled

Pending

Bienvenido "Ben" A. Arboleda Jr., 67, of Rock Island, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Opal M. Cassatt, 93, of Freeport, Ill., formerly of Davenport, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the Liberty Village Nursing Home, Freeport, Ill. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary and Crematory, Davenport.

James William “Bill” Dale, 85, of Rock Island, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Silver Cross, Rock Island. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.