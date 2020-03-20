Funerals and pending funerals for Saturday, March 21, 2020

TODAY
Shirley M. Blankenfeld, scheduled services have been canceled.
Della M. Koster, 11 a.m., Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island.
TOMORROW
None
PENDING
You have free articles remaining.
Lisa M. Baugh, 47, of Rock Island, died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Sally M. Bowdre, 76, of Bettendorf, Iowa, died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Riverview Manor Nursing Home, Pleasant Valley, Iowa. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Brandon E. Gehn, 26, of Geneseo, died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel.
Fay C. “Chuck” Harrison, 74, of Viola, died March 18, 2020, in Farmington. Arrangements: Dennison Funeral Home, Viola.
Margie Ann Heeren, age 77, of Port Byron, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron.
Samuel D. Hutchinson, 84, of Milan, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
H. Ruth “Ruthie” Mertz, age 95, of Chadwick, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in her home. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.
Betty R. Westensee, 99, of Rock Island, died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.