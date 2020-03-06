Funerals and pending funerals for Saturday, March 7, 2020

TODAY
Randy Crisel, 11 a.m., Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.
Patricia “Patti” Kincaid, 11 a.m., St. Malachy's Catholic Church, Geneseo.
Deborah (Debbie) Ann Miller, 11 a.m., Rux Funeral Home, Galva.
Thomas Fisher Railsback, 11 a.m., First Congregational Church, Moline.
Carl W. Spoljoric Sr., 11 a.m., Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Maryan E. Wherry, 10 a.m., Beulah Presbyterian Church, Orion.
TOMORROW
None
PENDING
James S. Crawford, 66, of Taylor Ridge, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Betty Mae Decker, 91, died Feb. 18, 2020, at Sheboygan Senior Community in Sheboygan, Wis. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.
June W. Elsbury, 87, of Andalusia, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Friendship Manor in Rock Island. Arrangements: Wendt Funeral Home in Moline.
Eddie D. Hartley, 77, of Rock Island, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at St. Anthony's Nursing Home, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Janet L. Nagle, 89, of Eldridge, Iowa, died Friday, March 6, 2020, at her residence. Arrangements: Chambers Funeral Home, Eldridge.
Esther L. Petersen, 96, of Miles, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.
Mary L. “Marylou” Spaulding, 83, of Milan died March 3, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Anita Lowe (Lethin) Sundin, 99, of Davenport, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.