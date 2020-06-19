Funerals and pending funerals for Saturday, June 20, 2020
Funerals and pending funerals for Saturday, June 20, 2020

Today

Lynn A. Hester Sr., 2 p.m., www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream.

Tomorrow

No services scheduled

Pending

Donald H. Anderson, 84, of Geneseo, died Friday, June 19, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo.

Marcia A. Derby, 84, of Milan, died Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Vivian Bisdorf Downey, 96, formerly of Moline, died Friday, June 19, 2020, in Hacienda Oaks Nursing Home, Seguin, Texas. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Helen Wakeland, 86, Moline, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Heartland Health, Moline. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.

Ann T. Robinson, 79, of Rock Island, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island

