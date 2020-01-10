Funerals and pending funerals for Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020

TODAY
Erle W. Glaus, 11 a.m., Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.
Beverly G. Gryp, 11 a.m., Preemption United Methodist Church.
Ella May Kinkead, 9:30 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moline.
Nancy Liedtke, 79, of Rock Island, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Quad City Cremation, Silvis.
Gregory C. “Greg” Poquet, 11 a.m., Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.
Colleen M. Sherbeyn, 10:30 a.m., Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.
JoAnn L Sullivan, 10 a.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, Moline.
You have free articles remaining.
Dennis A. Swenson, noon, First United Presbyterian Church, Moline.
TOMORROW
Mary C. Davis, 3 p.m., Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline.
PENDING
Bryan P. Johnson, 62, of Rock Island, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Illini Restorative Care, Silvis. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Ernest F. “Ernie” Lee, 48, of Moline, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Xiu Ji Lu, 61, of Rock Island, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Lynn A. Roberts, 52, of Rock Island, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Robert Verplaetse, 68, of Geneseo, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in Generations at Rock Island. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.