Funerals and pending funerals for Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020

TODAY
Samuel H. Bolander Sr., 11 a.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Milan.
Reta M. Darling, 11 a.m., Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Geneseo.
Maxine A. Land, 10 a.m., Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Moline.
Gary Lee “Rocketman” Moore, 3 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Jeanette Roberts, 10 a.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.
Dean D. Urick, 10:30 a.m., Homewood Evangelical Free Church, Moline.
TOMORROW
None
PENDING
Maria Rodiguez Avila, 40, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center, Milwaukee. Arrangements: DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline.
Joyce Carter, 89, formerly of Miles, Iowa, died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Parc Hall Nursing Home in Emmetsburg, Iowa. Arrangements: Law-Jones.
Carol Dudley, 74, of Bettendorf, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
Mary F. Heater, 88, of Moline, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Rosewood Care Center, Moline. Arrangements: DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline.
Michael H. Pomeroy, 35, of Rock Island died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at his residence. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Brett A. Radosevich, 59, of Matherville, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Fort Walton Beach, Fla. Arrangements: DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline.
Eric S. Reschke, 60, of Geneseo, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at UnityPoint Health–Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo.
Ann T. Dasso Scott, 60, of Park View, Iowa, formerly of Rock Island, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Nina M. Van Winkle, 77, Port Byron, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.