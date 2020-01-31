Funerals and pending funerals for Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
Funerals and pending funerals for Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020

TODAY

Mark A. Arndt, 1 p.m., Colona-Green Rock American Legion, Colona.

Wanda “Diane” DeBates, 4:30 p.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.

Carol Lynn Ellington, 11 a.m., Vandemore Funeral and Crematory, Geneseo.

Ralph O. England, 2 p.m., Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Erie.

Nellie M. Hollars, 3 p.m., Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.

Lus Garcia, 1:30 p.m., St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Davenport.

John A. Maldonado Sr., 10 a.m., Greenview Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, East Moline.

Michelle L. Neels Scheper, 10 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline.

Charles Arlie Peterson, 10 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Patricia G. Sears, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport.

Larry Dean Tisor, 6 p.m., Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo.

TOMORROW

None

PENDING

Richard Lulow, 92, of Moline, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Amber Ridge Assisted Living, Moline. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Lora J. Roby, 66, of Moline died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Stephanie (Brandenburg) Stamp, 60, of Goose Lake, Iowa, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the University of Iowa Hospital. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.

