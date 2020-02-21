Funerals and pending funerals for Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
TODAY

David Allen "Dave" Clouw, 4 p.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.

Dorothy E. Nussbaum,11 a.m., Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, Rock Island.

Cynthia “Cindy” A. Redding, at 10:30 a.m., Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo.

Kenneth Schipper, 10:30 a.m., Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home, Fulton.

Genevieve ‘Jenny' Sellers, 10 a.m., Moline Memorial Park Cemetery.

Laurel James Venable, 1 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Paul Loren Winchell, 3 p.m., Quad City Eckankar Center, Moline.

TOMORROW

None

PENDING

Cora B. Ballard, 84, of Rock Island, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at St. Anthony's Continuing Care, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Susan M. Beswick, 63, of Rock Island, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Norma J. Gresier, 85, of Davenport, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at St. Mary's, Davenport. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.

Lorraine Hansen, 81, of Miles, Iowa, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at the Mercy Hospital, Dubuque, Iowa. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.

Jane A. Phillips, 73, of Moline, died Thursday, February 20, 2020, at UnityPoint Trinity West Medical Center in Rock Island. Arrangements: Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.

Mary A. Rillie, 76 of Aledo, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Fippinger Funeral Home, Aledo.

Laura "Jane" Sackman Chandler, 78 of Mesa, Ariz., and Bald Bluff Township, Ill., died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at home, Mesa. Arrangements: Fippinger Funeral Home, Aledo.

Mary L. Wacker, 73, of Davenport, died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.

