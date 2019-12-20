Funerals and pending funerals for Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
TODAY

John "Shorty" Blumer, 11 a.m., St. Ann Catholic Church, Long Grove.

Lizabeth J. “Jeanette” Carlson, 10 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Rock Island.

John A. Roberts, 11 a.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.

Marian L. Sands (Parker), 10 a.m., Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport.

John D. Seabolt, 5 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Cleveland J. Stickrod, 2 p.m., Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.

TOMORROW

None

PENDING

Lawrence “Larry” R. Bell Jr., 65, of Hanover, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Chestnut Mountain Resort, Hanover. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home, Hanover.

Wayne E. Crider, 97, of East Moline, died, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Park Ridge. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.

Rebecca “Becky” Gernant, 70, of Annawan, formerly of Geneseo, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Allure of Geneseo. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.

Donald L. Gordon Jr., 76, of Rock Island, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

