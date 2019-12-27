Funerals and pending funerals for Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019

TODAY
Greg Bartleson, 10 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, East Moline.
Dr. Robert William Daniels, DDS, 10:30 a.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, Edford Township, Geneseo.
Jason R. Dennis, 11 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Prophetstown.
Delores J. Eshleman, 10 a.m., College Avenue Presbyterian Church, Aledo.
Jill T. Hitchcock, 2:30 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Keith Michael Jansen, noon, The Runge Mortuary Chapel.
Beverly D. Johnson, 11 a.m., Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Moline.
TOMORROW
Donald “Don” E. De Baillie, 2:30 p.m., Bethel Baptist Church, Port Byron.
PENDING
Robert Beat, 78, of Bettendorf, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Evelyn G. Carlough, 58, of Blue Grass, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Chad Grimes, 50, of Denver, Colo., passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in Denver. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Matthew C. “Matt” Serra, 41, of Davenport, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in Rock Island. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.
Pamela S. (Frankville) Yakovich, 59, of Rock Island, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.