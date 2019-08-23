{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY

Suneel Kumar Chaudhry M.D., 3 p.m., Trimble Funeral Home, Moline.

Robert L. “Bob” DeSmet, 10 a.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.

Ethel Merle “Tommy” Greer, 1 p.m., Viola Cemetery.

Leonna Marie Lewis, 11 a.m., Moline Memorial Park Cemetery, Moline.

Merton D. Messmore, noon, DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline.

Rheta Sue Sperry, 3 p.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.

TOMORROW

Betty Lou Adams, 4 p.m., Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline.

PENDING

Paul J. Paget, 86, of Davenport, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at the Davenport Lutheran Home. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.

John Santee, 78, of Davenport, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. Arrangements: Runge Mortuary, Davenport.

Georganna Sedgwick, 76, of Hampton, died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at the home of her daughter. Arrangements: Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd., East Moline.

Anthony P. Sotelo, 53, of Moline, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at his residence. Arrangements: DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline.

John "Jack" R. Wilson, 78, of Milan, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at his home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Milton A. Witherspoon, 91, of Rock Island, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at his residence. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

