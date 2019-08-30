TODAY
Leota R. Christensen, 10:30 a.m., St. James Lutheran Church, Rock Island.
Othelia Ann “Meemo” Dillbeck, 11 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Moline.
Carmen G. Hernandez, 10 a.m., St. Anne's Catholic Church, East Moline.
James Stuart Madison, 1 p.m., Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline.
Charlotte K. Mitrisin, 10:30 a.m., Trimble Funeral Home, Moline.
Earline Spann-Swanigan, 2 p.m., Greater Antioch M.B. Church, Rock Island.
Hattie Mae Thornton, 10 a.m., Second Baptist Church, Rock Island.
TOMORROW
None
PENDING
John E. Andersen, 84, of Davenport, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at the Davenport Lutheran Home. Arrangements: Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service, Davenport.
Gary L. Hunt, 73, of Erie, formerly of Bettendorf, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.
Jeanette E. Lemon, 94, of Moline died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Overlook Village, Moline. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Otis B. Mack, 96, of Rock Island, formerly of Viola, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Friendship Manor/Silver Cross, Rock Island. Arrangements: Fippinger Funeral Home, Aledo.