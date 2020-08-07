You have permission to edit this article.
Funerals and pending funerals for Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020
Funerals and pending funerals for Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020

Today

William “Gene” Burrows, 11 a.m., Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.

Ronald Albert Devlin, 10 a.m., Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Galesburg.

Lois Ann Hull, 10:30 a.m., St. Malachy Catholic Church, Geneseo.

Karen L. Pierce, 10 a.m., Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Moline.

Dorothy Irene Rossiter, 11 a.m., Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.

Henry D. Thomas, 10 a.m., Berean Baptist Church, Davenport.

Tomorrow

Karen Sue Parry, 10:30 a.m., Faith Family Church, Orion.

Pending

Shirley Ann Barrett, 84, of Rock Island, died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals, Iowa City. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Ella M. Diehl, 88, of Aledo, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Brookstone in Aledo. Arrangements: Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo.

Don E. Hultgren, 91, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary.

Mary Lou Johnson, 97, of Moline, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Heartland Continuing Health Care in Moline. Arrangements: Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.

Percy Roy Smead Sr., 80, of Rock Island, died Aug. 6, 2020, at St. Anthony's Nursing Home in Rock Island. Arrangements: Quad Cities Cremation Center.

