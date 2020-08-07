Funerals and pending funerals for Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020

Today
William “Gene” Burrows, 11 a.m., Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.
Ronald Albert Devlin, 10 a.m., Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Galesburg.
Lois Ann Hull, 10:30 a.m., St. Malachy Catholic Church, Geneseo.
Karen L. Pierce, 10 a.m., Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Moline.
Dorothy Irene Rossiter, 11 a.m., Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.
Henry D. Thomas, 10 a.m., Berean Baptist Church, Davenport.
Tomorrow
Karen Sue Parry, 10:30 a.m., Faith Family Church, Orion.
Pending
Shirley Ann Barrett, 84, of Rock Island, died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals, Iowa City. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Ella M. Diehl, 88, of Aledo, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Brookstone in Aledo. Arrangements: Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo.
Don E. Hultgren, 91, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary.
Mary Lou Johnson, 97, of Moline, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Heartland Continuing Health Care in Moline. Arrangements: Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.
Percy Roy Smead Sr., 80, of Rock Island, died Aug. 6, 2020, at St. Anthony's Nursing Home in Rock Island. Arrangements: Quad Cities Cremation Center.
