Funerals and pending funerals for Saturday, April 18, 2020

TODAY
Rocky Raymond Vance, 1 p.m., Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island.
TOMORROW
No services scheduled
PENDING
John V. Ackerman, 76, of Rock Island, died Friday, April 17, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Randy R. Anderson, 52, of Geneseo, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Hammond-Henry Hospital – Emergency Department, Geneseo. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo.
Harriet Frances Bealer, 99, of West Liberty, Iowa, formerly of Rock Island, died Friday, April 17, 2020, at Simpson Memorial Home, West Liberty. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Joyce R. Dierikx, 39, of Osco, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, in her home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Grace P. Holland, 103, of Rock Island, died Friday, April 17, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Maxine Jones, 97, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the Kahl Home, Davenport. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Richard “Rick” Norin, 70, of Hampton, died Sunday, April 16, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. Arrangements: Schroder Mortuary, Colona.
Marian G. Van Kampen, 86, of Milledgeville, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Heritage Woods of Sterling. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.
Wayne W. Weiskopf, 77, of Davenport, died Friday, April 17, 2020, at Country Manor Assisted Living, Davenport. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary, Davenport.
Bruce F. Wells, 85, of Milan, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
