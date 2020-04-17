Funerals and pending funerals for Saturday, April 18, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TODAY

Rocky Raymond Vance, 1 p.m., Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island.

TOMORROW

No services scheduled

PENDING

John V. Ackerman, 76, of Rock Island, died Friday, April 17, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Randy R. Anderson, 52, of Geneseo, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Hammond-Henry Hospital – Emergency Department, Geneseo. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo.

Harriet Frances Bealer, 99, of West Liberty, Iowa, formerly of Rock Island, died Friday, April 17, 2020, at Simpson Memorial Home, West Liberty. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Joyce R. Dierikx, 39, of Osco, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, in her home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Grace P. Holland, 103, of Rock Island, died Friday, April 17, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.