Funerals and pending funerals for Saturday, April 18, 2020
View Comments

Funerals and pending funerals for Saturday, April 18, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY

Rocky Raymond Vance, 1 p.m., Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island.

TOMORROW

No services scheduled

PENDING

John V. Ackerman, 76, of Rock Island, died Friday, April 17, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Randy R. Anderson, 52, of Geneseo, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Hammond-Henry Hospital – Emergency Department, Geneseo. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo.

Harriet Frances Bealer, 99, of West Liberty, Iowa, formerly of Rock Island, died Friday, April 17, 2020, at Simpson Memorial Home, West Liberty. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Joyce R. Dierikx, 39, of Osco, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, in her home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Grace P. Holland, 103, of Rock Island, died Friday, April 17, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Maxine Jones, 97, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the Kahl Home, Davenport. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Richard “Rick” Norin, 70, of Hampton, died Sunday, April 16, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. Arrangements: Schroder Mortuary, Colona.

Marian G. Van Kampen, 86, of Milledgeville, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Heritage Woods of Sterling. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.

Wayne W. Weiskopf, 77, of Davenport, died Friday, April 17, 2020, at Country Manor Assisted Living, Davenport. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary, Davenport.

Bruce F. Wells, 85, of Milan, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News