Funerals and pending funerals for Monday, May 4, 2020
View Comments

Funerals and pending funerals for Monday, May 4, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Today

No services scheduled

Tomorrow

No services scheduled

Pending

Cleo R. Bingham, 93, of Bettendorf, died Thursday, April 30, 2020. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary.

Jason Clemons, 41, of Rock Island, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Bettendorf. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Arthur “Tim” T. Friday, 67, of Rock Island, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Matthew Kline, 44, of Milan, died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Moline. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.

Vernon M. Robinson, 69, of Rock Island, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Mildred B. Taggart, 92, of Rock Island, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Marilyn Yeazel, 95, of Arlington Heights, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Lutheran Home For the Aged, Arlington Heights. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News