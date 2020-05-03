Funerals and pending funerals for Monday, May 4, 2020

Today
Cleo R. Bingham, 93, of Bettendorf, died Thursday, April 30, 2020. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary.
Jason Clemons, 41, of Rock Island, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Bettendorf. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Arthur “Tim” T. Friday, 67, of Rock Island, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Matthew Kline, 44, of Milan, died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Moline. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.
Vernon M. Robinson, 69, of Rock Island, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Mildred B. Taggart, 92, of Rock Island, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Marilyn Yeazel, 95, of Arlington Heights, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Lutheran Home For the Aged, Arlington Heights. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
