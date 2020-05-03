Funerals and pending funerals for Monday, May 4, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Cleo R. Bingham, 93, of Bettendorf, died Thursday, April 30, 2020. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary.

Jason Clemons, 41, of Rock Island, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Bettendorf. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Arthur “Tim” T. Friday, 67, of Rock Island, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Matthew Kline, 44, of Milan, died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Moline. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.

Vernon M. Robinson, 69, of Rock Island, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.