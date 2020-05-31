Funerals and pending funerals for Monday, June 1, 2020
  • Updated
Today

Donald Eugene “Gene” Dye, 11:30 a.m., Fenton Cemetery, Fenton, IL.

Sister Rosemary Murphy, O.S.B., 10:30 a.m., St. Mary Monastery, and livestreamed by the monastery.

Tomorrow

Leoba “Lee” Kinney, 11 a.m., www.RaffertyFunerals.com or livestream on facebook

Chad Mitchell Ristau, 10:30 a.m., Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo.

Pending

Toni L. Carlson, 67, of Lynn Center, died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Hope Creek Care Center. Arrangements: Kirk, Huggins & Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Orion.

