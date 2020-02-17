Funerals and pending funerals for Monday, Feb. 18, 2020

TODAY
Rosalie Barker, 10 a.m., St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan.
George DeAnda, 10 a.m., St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Davenport.
Phyllis D. Epperly, 10 a.m., River Glen Presbyterian Church, Naperville.
Thomas A. “Monty” Hall, 10:30 a.m., Trimble Funeral Home, Moline.
Jack W. Myers, 6 p.m., Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.
James A. Silversmet Sr., 10 a.m., Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Norma Jean Uhlig, 6 p.m., Gibson – Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron.
Lucius "Lou” Joseph Vargas, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moline.
Donald Wisor, 10 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline.
TOMORROW
Richard L. “Dick” Shay, 1 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
PENDING
Elizabeth Battie, 89, of Rock Island, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at her daughter's home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Roger Cecil Dorris, 79, of Moline, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.
David R. Groezinger, 51, of Elizabeth, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funral Home.
Cynthia A. Redding, 66, of Geneseo, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Hammond-Henry Hospital-Emergency Room, Geneseo. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory- Geneseo.
Jeremy W. Witte, 38, of Milan, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at UnityPoint Health–Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.