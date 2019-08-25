TODAY
Marilyn Holliday, 11 a.m., Salem Lutheran Church, Moline.
Robert R. Peterson, 10:30 a.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, Geneseo.
TOMORROW
Elta “Sandy” Casto, 1 p.m., Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.
Mary Kay Keemle, 10 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline.
Georganna Jo Sedgwick, 10 a.m., Calvary Church of the Quad Cities, Moline.
PENDINGS
Luther Dunn Jr., 84, of East Moline, died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Janet L. Lauth, 86, of Moline, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Illini Restorative Care, Silvis, Illinois. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Teresa Ann Huntley, 78, of Rock Island, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Gwen A. Korn, 86, of Davenport, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Paul "Elliot"Rasmussen, 29, of Rock Island, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.