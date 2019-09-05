TODAY
Herbert D. Black, 1 p.m., Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Moline.
Raymond A. "Blu" Still, 2 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Marjorie M. Vogler, 11 a.m., Schroder Mortuary, Silvis.
TOMORROW
Nina L. Holzinger, 1 p.m., Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Moline.
William Michael Key, 11 a.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.
Jeanette E. Lemon, 10 a.m., Milan First Presbyterian Church.
Beverley M. Powell, 1 p.m., the Viola Cemetery.
Dr. James W. Thatcher, 11 a.m., Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, Moline.
Robert L. “Bob” Verhaeghe, 3 p.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.
PENDING
Todd Bormann, 56, of Preston, Iowa, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Clinton, Iowa. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home, Preston, Iowa.
Denis P. Ceurvorst, 81, of Moline, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Charles M. Diaz, 67, of Indianapolis, Ind., formerly of Rock Island, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Sue Ann Grampp, 88, of Glendale, Ariz., formerly of Bettendorf, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Hospice of the Valley, Glendale. Arrangements: Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.
Joan T. Irwin, 81, of Moline, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Overlook Village, Moline. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Maria Del Consuelo “Connie” Medina, 68, of Moline, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Louis Ron “Silky” Steffen, 77, of Atkinson, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at his home. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Atkinson.
James M. Ulczycki, 62, of Port Byron, Ill., died on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at home. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.