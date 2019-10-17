TODAY
Elaine Osbourne Bell, 2 p.m., Wheelan-Pressley Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Ruth O. Fiscus, 11 a.m., Trimble Funeral Home, Moline.
Rita L. Harris, 11 a.m., Church of Christ, Moline.
Teresa L. Marolf, noon, Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.
Lorna A. Rainey, 11 a.m., Bethany Lutheran Church, Woodhull.
TOMORROW
Marilyn A. Coyne, 10 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
James D. Crawford, 11 a.m., Alpha Cemetery.
You have free articles remaining.
Joyce A. Maher, 10:30 a.m., St. Malachy Catholic Church, Geneseo.
Mary Stevens, 2 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
PENDING
Bernice M. Grudzinski, 96, of Moline, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Allure, Geneseo. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Yolanda M. Lefler, 59, of Park View, Iowa, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Dolores M. McDonnell, 90, of Keller, Texas, formerly of Rock Island, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Keller.
Cole J. Ringen, 19, of Miles, Iowa, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Clinton Mercy Hospital. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.
Robert Tomlinson, 77, of New Windsor, Ill., died Wednesday Oct. 17, 2019, at Aledo Health Care Center, Aledo. Arrangements: Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home, Alpha, Ill.
Algie J. "Sonny" Trice Jr., 81, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Generations at Rock Island. Arrangements: Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd., East Moline.