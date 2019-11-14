TODAY
Rodney K. Anderson, 10:30 a.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Rock Island.
Evelyn Beswick, 11 a.m., Emmanuel Reformed Church, Morrison.
Gary Lee Mitton, 10 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline.
Albert C. Raes, 1 p.m., Christ the King Church, Moline.
Charles “Chuck” P. Sladek Jr., noon, St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island.
David A. Sparks, 10 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
TOMORROW
Bonnie Joan Chickris, 10 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline.
Richard B. Goode, 11 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Taylor Ridge.
Darwin R. Knudtson, 10:30 a.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Moline.
Mark Jeffrey Miller, 1 p.m., Asbury United Methodist Church, Bettendorf.
PENDING
Carolyn A. Crews, 86, of Davenport, died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary, Davenport.
Jean Merrick, 97, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Friendship Manor, Rock Island. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Tanya L. Weistart, 36, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in her home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.