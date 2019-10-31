TODAY
Boone C. Allison, 10:30 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
David Hugh Davis, noon, Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery.
Annabelle Kell, 10 a.m., Fippinger Funeral Home, Aledo.
Elsie G. Mariman, 11:30 a.m., Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.
Emery Rehn, 1 p.m., Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Tomasa V. Romo, 1:30 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Jean Lois Schave, 11 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Willard Lee Willhouse, 6:30 p.m., The Apostolic Sanctuary, Silvis.
TOMORROW
Geneva A. Gsell, 11 a.m., First United Presbyterian Church, Moline.
Shigeko “Peggy” Lane, 10 a.m., Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Taylor Ridge.
Susan (Johnson) Schenkel, 10 a.m., Peniel Cemetery, Joy.
You have free articles remaining.
Dennis J. “Denny” Stanek, 2 p.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.
Barbara E. Sawin, 2 p.m., Fippinger Funeral Home, Aledo.
Luke Michael White, 2 p.m., Grace Bible Fellowship, Moline.
PENDING
Bonnie I. Bopes, 91, of Moline, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Mercer Manor Rehabilitation, Aledo. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Rita Brackeen, 71, of Davenport, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in her home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
JoAnn Buyck, 72, of Moline, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Betty's Garden Memory Care in Kewanee. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.
Mary Carlson, 82, of Moline, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in her home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Carroll Foster, 84, of Moline, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Allure of Geneseo. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.
Mark E. LaFever, 70, of Moline, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in VA Medical Center, Iowa City, Iowa. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Jean M. Miletich, 95, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Silver Cross Pavilion at Friendship Manor, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Barbara Ann Peterson, 87, of Canyon Lake, Texas, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Kirkwood Manor, New Braunfels, Texas. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.