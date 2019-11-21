TODAY
Raul Gomez Duran, 10 a.m., St. Mary Catholic Church, Moline.
TOMORROW
Jennifer “Jenny” Althiser, 4 p.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.
John E. Guthrie, 10:30 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Marie L. Hoscheid, 10 a.m., Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.
Bennie Hubbert Jr., noon, Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Patricia M. Maynard, noon, Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, Rock Island.
Shirley A. Park, 10 a.m., St. Malachy Catholic Church, Geneseo.
Dolores B. Rangel, noon, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Silvis.
PENDING
Myrtle R. Gustafson, 101, of Cambridge, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at her home. Arrangements: Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Cambridge.
Jerry “Duke” Hebeler, 73, of Thomson, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home, Thomson.
Allen Meyer, 82, of Maquoketa, Iowa, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at his home. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.
Mary Jane Nelson, 87, of Hampton, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Gloria Olson, 89, of Hanover, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Allure Nursing Home in Mount Carroll. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.
Darlene C. Seidl, 85, of Andalusia, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at her home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.