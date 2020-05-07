Funerals and pending funerals for Friday, May 8, 2020

Today
Thomas C. DeRudder, 10 a.m., www.RaffertyFunerals.com or live-stream on facebook.
Tomorrow
No services scheduled
Pending
Kay Bashaw, 70, of Milan, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Violet A. Foley, 105, of Andalusia, formerly of Taylor Ridge, Ill., passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Lutheran Living Senior Campus, Muscatine. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Pamela J. Knight, 64, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Halida Nikolic, 79, of Moline, died Wednesday, May 7, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline
Charles K. Stralow, 89, of Moline, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
