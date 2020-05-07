Funerals and pending funerals for Friday, May 8, 2020
View Comments

Funerals and pending funerals for Friday, May 8, 2020

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Today

Thomas C. DeRudder, 10 a.m., www.RaffertyFunerals.com or live-stream on facebook.

Tomorrow

No services scheduled

Pending

Kay Bashaw, 70, of Milan, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Violet A. Foley, 105, of Andalusia, formerly of Taylor Ridge, Ill., passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Lutheran Living Senior Campus, Muscatine. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Pamela J. Knight, 64, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Halida Nikolic, 79, of Moline, died Wednesday, May 7, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline

Charles K. Stralow, 89, of Moline, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News