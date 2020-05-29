Funerals and pending funerals for Friday, May 29, 2020
Funerals and pending funerals for Friday, May 29, 2020

Today

Clift Earl Farmer, noon, Word of Life Church, Rock Island.

Tomorrow

George D. Reed Sr., graveside drive-by, 10 a.m., Saturday May 30, Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.

James H. "Jim" Sparks, 2 p.m., Rosedale Cemetery, Cambridge.

Pending

Nicholas "Nick" Decker, 29, Moline, died Tuesday May 26, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.

Raymond F. Hart, 77, East Moline, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Genesis Illini, Silvis. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.

Chad M. Ristau, 52, of Geneseo, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at his home, Geneseo. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo.

Wendell E. Wassell, 96, of East Moline, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

