Funerals and pending funerals for Friday, May 29, 2020

Today

Clift Earl Farmer, noon, Word of Life Church, Rock Island.

Tomorrow

George D. Reed Sr., graveside drive-by, 10 a.m., Saturday May 30, Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.

James H. "Jim" Sparks, 2 p.m., Rosedale Cemetery, Cambridge.

Pending

Nicholas "Nick" Decker, 29, Moline, died Tuesday May 26, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.

Raymond F. Hart, 77, East Moline, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Genesis Illini, Silvis. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.

Chad M. Ristau, 52, of Geneseo, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at his home, Geneseo. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo.

Wendell E. Wassell, 96, of East Moline, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.