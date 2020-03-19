Funerals and pending funerals for Friday, March 20, 2020

TODAY
Ethel J. Caruth, 10 a.m., Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Crystal A. Clementz, 11 a.m., St. Mary Cemetery, Hooppole.
Lorraine Yvonne Hutchins, 2 p.m., Messiah Lutheran Church, Aledo.
TOMORROW
Shirley M. Blankenfeld, scheduled services have been canceled.
PENDING
Dorothy Jean Andresen, 92, of Davenport, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the Davenport Lutheran Home. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary and Crematory.
William A. Bollmann, 69, of Bettendorf, Iowa, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Sam K. Brown, 74, of East Moline, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at home. Funeral arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Della M. Koster, 95, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Jewel Manley, 87, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at St. Anthony's Nursing and Rehabilitation, Rock Island. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Mary Ellen Strupp, 97, of Davenport, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Crest Health Care Center, Davenport. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.
Jannet Sue Williams, 69, of Hamilton, Ala., formerly of Colona, died March 13, 2020, at Marion Regional Nursing Home in Hamilton, Ala. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.