Funerals and pending funerals for Friday, March 27, 2020

TODAY
Henrietta F. Anast, noon, www.RaffertyFunerals.com or livestream on facebook.
Dr. Julio A. Ramos, 10 a.m., Live stream at www.vandemorefuneralhome.com
TOMORROW
Sam K. Brown, 10 a.m., his obituary page at www.trimblefuneralhomes.com.
PENDING
Patricia A. Fraikes, 70, of Silvis, died Thursday, March 26, 2020, in her home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Jeanene O. Larson, 87, formerly of Port Byron, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline. Arrangement: Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron.
Ethel E. Sowash, 96, of Andalusia, died on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Aperion Care, East Moline. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Curtis R. Swanson, 71, of Geneseo, died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel.
Richard E. Weston, 71, of Panorama Park, Iowa, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals, Iowa City, Iowa. Arrangements: Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service, Davenport.
