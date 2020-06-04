Funerals and pending funerals for Friday, June 5, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Today

Paul T. “Tall Paul” “Wally” Engstrom, 1 p.m., Hurd-Hendricks Funeral Homes & Crematory, Knoxville.

Richard J. Leonard Sr., 11 a.m., Speer Funeral Home, Aledo

Timon “Tido” (Mack-Benjis) Mayfield, noon, Word of Life Church, Rock Island.

Tomorrow

Gerald “Jerry” Braughton, 10 a.m., www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream

Angelina Terronez, Spanish-1 p.m., English-3 p.m., ZOOM.

Pending

Daniel L. “Catfish” Bolwar, 78, of Blue Grass, Iowa, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Gordon Christopher, 84, of Milan, formerly of New Buffalo, Mich., died Thursday June 4, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.