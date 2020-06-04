Funerals and pending funerals for Friday, June 5, 2020

Today
Paul T. “Tall Paul” “Wally” Engstrom, 1 p.m., Hurd-Hendricks Funeral Homes & Crematory, Knoxville.
Raymond F. Hart, 12:15 p.m., https://www.facebook.com/Van-Hoe-Funeral-Home-161227290568289
Richard J. Leonard Sr., 11 a.m., Speer Funeral Home, Aledo
Timon “Tido” (Mack-Benjis) Mayfield, noon, Word of Life Church, Rock Island.
Tomorrow
Gerald “Jerry” Braughton, 10 a.m., www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream
Angelina Terronez, Spanish-1 p.m., English-3 p.m., ZOOM.
Pending
Daniel L. “Catfish” Bolwar, 78, of Blue Grass, Iowa, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Gordon Christopher, 84, of Milan, formerly of New Buffalo, Mich., died Thursday June 4, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Mary L. Dopler, 89, of Colona, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Allen M. Engstrom, 66, of Toulon, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Galva.
Ana Mateos Marin, 85, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Aperion Care of Moline, East Moline. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Luella A. Ziemer, 95, of Reynolds, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Knox County Nursing Home, Knoxville. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.