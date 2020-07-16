Funerals and pending funerals for Friday, July 17, 2020

Today
Mervin P. Hannis, 3:30 p.m., Erie Cemetery.
Helen Kerkhoff, 10 a.m., Christ The King Catholic Church, Moline.
Tomorrow
Helen DePaepe, 10 a.m., Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Silvis.
Charlene C. Keim, 10 a.m., Fairview United Methodist Church, Annawan.
Pending
Christie Katherine Bradley, 85, of East Moline, died Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Robert C. Branthaver, 96, of Stockton, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Freeport, Ill. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.
Raymond Clifton Robbins, 75, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.