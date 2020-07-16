Funerals and pending funerals for Friday, July 17, 2020
Today

Mervin P. Hannis, 3:30 p.m., Erie Cemetery.

Helen Kerkhoff, 10 a.m., Christ The King Catholic Church, Moline.

Tomorrow

Helen DePaepe, 10 a.m., Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Silvis.

Charlene C. Keim, 10 a.m., Fairview United Methodist Church, Annawan.

Pending

Christie Katherine Bradley, 85, of East Moline, died Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.

Robert C. Branthaver, 96, of Stockton, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Freeport, Ill. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.

Raymond Clifton Robbins, 75, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

