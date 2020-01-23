Funerals and pending funerals for Friday, Jan. 24, 2020

TODAY
Joanne DeVrieze, 10 a.m., Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Silvis.
Alma M. Johnson, 11:30 a.m., Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, Moline.
Ida “Lori” Kieffer, 1 p.m., Schroder Mortuary, Silvis.
Nancy J. Lyford, 10:30 a.m., Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo.
Brenda Marie Ott, 2 p.m., Aledo Cemetery.
Michael R. VanEarwage, 10 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Darla A. Underwood, 11 a.m., Augustana Lutheran Church, Andover.
Martha J. West, 11 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Carol A. Yuris, 11 a.m., Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island.
TOMORROW
Cheryl M. Edwards-Beers, 11 a.m., Northcrest Calvary Baptist Church, Moline.
Kayla Rose Marie Blair, 1 p.m., Schroder Mortuary, Colona.
Gladys Carlson, 10 a.m., Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, Rock Island.
Cole H. Elliott, 2 p.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.
Elizabeth J. "Betty" Johnson, 2 p.m., Cambridge Lutheran Church.
Patricia (Pat) Anne Johnson, noon, Dennison Funeral Home, Viola.
Thomas Robert Kissel, 10 a.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.
Bonnie Louise Martin, 11 a.m., Gaines Chapel AME Church, East Moline.
John A. Math, 9:30 a.m., Sacred Heart Church, Moline.
Tony Tharp, 2 p.m., First Christian Church, Keithsburg.
Vera Margaret (Schuneman) Tuttle, 11 a.m., Osco Community Church, Osco.
Harry L. Seger, 10 a.m., Annawan Community United Methodist Church.
Elizabeth (Beth) Vetter-Swanson, 2 p.m., Schroder Mortuary, Silvis.
Willie L. Watson, 3 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
PENDING
Sister Mary Edith (Helen Daley), 104, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2019, at St. Mary's Convent, Notre Dame, South Bend, Ind.
Marilyn Grace (Getz) Becker, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at home in Mount Carroll. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home, Mount Carroll.
Ronald M. Conley, 74, of Davenport, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at ManorCare Health Services–Utica Ridge, Davenport. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Amanda M. Johnson, 35, of Moline, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Raymond J. Lang, 88, formerly of Galva, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Galva at the home of his daughter. Arrangements: Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Galva.
Terry Ann (Schave) Price, 74, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, T Lena Living Center, Lena. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Homes.
William L. Shrum, 81, of Cordova, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron.
Charles B. White, 73, of Davenport, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary, Davenport.