Funerals and pending funerals for Friday, Jan. 17, 2020

TODAY
Helen Boyer, 1 p.m., Speer Funeral Home, Aledo.
Joy D. Davis, 12:30 p.m., Knox Chapel of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, Rock Island.
Zofia Kasal, 1 p.m., St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline.
George Cyriel Lambrecht, 10 a.m., Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Silvis.
Myrtis Lucille McClure, 10:30 a.m., Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron.
Mildred T. “Millie” Meersman, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Church, Moline.
Dennis Miner, 10 a.m., Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Moline.
Kirby M. Platter, 1 p.m., St. Pius X Church, Rock Island.
Barbara Jean Salanoa, 1 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Judith A. Schomburg, 10 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Taylor Ridge.
Archie Lee Spann Jr., 11 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
TOMORROW
Paul Maurice Demeurisse, noon, Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline.
Martha Ann England, 10 a.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, Rock Island.
You have free articles remaining.
Gerranice J. “Gerry” Kelly, noon, Aledo First Baptist Church.
Nancy Liedtke (Canida), 3 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, Silvis.
Ronald W. Pustelnik, 10 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church, East Moline.
Joyce E. Rogers, 11:30 a.m., Morristown Cemetery, Morristown.
Mary Catherine Sneed, 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, East Moline.
PENDING
Frances M. Doerr, 92, of Rock Island, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Friendship Manor, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Robert Flemming, 96, of Miles, Iowa, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Mill Valley Care Center in Bellevue, Iowa. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home, Preston.
Mildred Leona (Fink) Jecklin, 105, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Freeport. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.
Alma M. Johnson, of Moline, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Edward Hospital in Naperville. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Maxine Elaine Lamer, 91, of Davenport, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary.
Tonya Malo, 56, of Milan, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Gregory W. Palm, 61, of Moline, died Wednesday, Jan.y 15, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.
Gilbert “Gib” L. Robertson, 81, of Thomson, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City, Iowa. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.
Marlene Helen Scott, 84, of Rock Island, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in Silver Cross Health & Rehabilitation Pavilion, Friendship Manor, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Carol A. Yuris, 85, of Rock Island, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.