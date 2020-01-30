Funerals and pending funerals for Friday, Jan. 31, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Patricia G. Sears, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport.

Larry Dean Tisor, 6 p.m., Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo.

PENDING

Mary Jo Bleuer, 78, of Davenport, formerly of Donahue, Iowa, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service, Davenport.

Robert "Short Man" Cade, 75, of Davenport, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Orr's Mortuary, Rock Island.

Bobbie Jean Coley, 76, of Davenport, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport. Arrangements: Orr's Mortuary, Rock Island.

Marolyn French, 85, of Savanna, formerly of Clinton, Iowa, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Big Meadows Nursing Home, Savanna. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.

Paul Garza, 67, of Hillsdale, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron.