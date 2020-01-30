Funerals and pending funerals for Friday, Jan. 31, 2020

TODAY
Dale B. Brahm, 11 a.m., Homewood Evangelical Free Church, Moline.
Nancy Louise Burkhart, 1 p.m., St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island.
Kristine “Kris” Taylor, 10:30 a.m., Speer Funeral Home, Aledo.
TOMORROW
Mark A. Arndt, 1 p.m., Colona-Green Rock American Legion, Colona.
Wanda “Diane” DeBates, 4:30 p.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.
Carol Lynn Ellington, 11 a.m., Vandemore Funeral and Crematory, Geneseo.
Ralph O. England, 2 p.m., Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Erie.
Nellie M. Hollars, 3 p.m., Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.
Lus Garcia, 1:30 p.m., St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Davenport.
John A. Maldonado Sr., 10 a.m., Greenview Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, East Moline.
Michelle L. Neels Scheper, 10 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline.
Charles Arlie Peterson, 10 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Patricia G. Sears, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport.
Larry Dean Tisor, 6 p.m., Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo.
PENDING
Mary Jo Bleuer, 78, of Davenport, formerly of Donahue, Iowa, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service, Davenport.
Robert "Short Man" Cade, 75, of Davenport, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Orr's Mortuary, Rock Island.
Bobbie Jean Coley, 76, of Davenport, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport. Arrangements: Orr's Mortuary, Rock Island.
Marolyn French, 85, of Savanna, formerly of Clinton, Iowa, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Big Meadows Nursing Home, Savanna. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.
Paul Garza, 67, of Hillsdale, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron.
Robert E. Humphrey, 86, of Rock Island, died Wednesday Jan. 29, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Horace J. Jackson Jr., 68, of Davenport, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, Peoria. Arrangements: Orr's Mortuary, Rock Island.
Wanda D. McBride, 66, of Moline, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Schroder Mortuary, Colona.
Esau McDonald, 69, of Davenport, died Wednesday, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Orr's Mortuary, Rock Island.
Darrell W. Stewart, 80, of Deerton, Mich., and formerly of Moline, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Bowerman Funeral Home Munising, Mich.
Alma Maxine Ullrick, 96, of Atkinson, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the home of her daughter, New Windsor. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo.
Janice E. “Janny” Wexell, 78, of Lynn Center, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Bickford Cottage, Moline. Arrangements: Kirk, Huggins & Esterdahl Funeral Home, Ltd., Orion.